Society 0

Crisis Staff Decision: Mandatory wearing of masks indoors-harsh measures for hotspots

Wearing protective masks indoors will be mandatory, one of the conclusions of the Crisis Staff session due to the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, media report

Source: B92
Share

The Crisis Staff gave a recommendation on the formation of two central COVID-19 hospitals: KBC Bezanijska kosa in Belgrade and the Clinic for Lung Diseases in Nis.

The session of the crisis headquarters is still going on.

The media also state that a decision was made to introduce stricter measures in areas where there are more infected people, which means that those areas could refer to Belgrade, Kragujevac, Vranje and Novi Pazar.

Where there are no new patients, only current recommendations will apply.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

One person died, 94 newly infected

According to the latest information, one person died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Serbia, while 94 people became infected

Society Thursday, June 18, 2020 15:48 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sean Gallup
page 1 of 39 go to page