Society Crisis Staff Decision: Mandatory wearing of masks indoors-harsh measures for hotspots Wearing protective masks indoors will be mandatory, one of the conclusions of the Crisis Staff session due to the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, media report Source: B92 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 11:15 Tweet Share

The Crisis Staff gave a recommendation on the formation of two central COVID-19 hospitals: KBC Bezanijska kosa in Belgrade and the Clinic for Lung Diseases in Nis.



The session of the crisis headquarters is still going on.



The media also state that a decision was made to introduce stricter measures in areas where there are more infected people, which means that those areas could refer to Belgrade, Kragujevac, Vranje and Novi Pazar.



Where there are no new patients, only current recommendations will apply.