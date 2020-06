Society 96 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia 96 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia, one person died. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 22, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Francois Nel

During the last 24 hours, 5,438 people were tested.



There are currently 731 active cases in our country, while 19 people are on the respirator.