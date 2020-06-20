Society See you on Sunday: Election Day on B92.net, content available on mobile applications Stay with B92.net on election day and follow the election results with us after the polling stations close Source: B92 Saturday, June 20, 2020 | 22:36 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

In addition to all the latest news and statements of key actors, in our Election Special Section, you will find a lot of interesting content.



If you still do not know when you will vote, in the Electoral List segment you can see who is participating in these elections, including complete lists of candidates for each list.



Moreover, there is all the current news about the parliamentary elections, and, of course, we have not forgotten about the elections that are held in many municipalities at the local level.



You could read in our section "Interview" what some of the most prominent candidates and holders of electoral lists expect and why they believe that they deserve your vote.



Interactive content has always been a feature of all B92 specials, so it is the same with this election process.



In the Parliament segment, you can see what all convocations of the republican parliament looked like from 1990 until today, while the Map will show you how citizens voted in municipalities in Serbia.



There are also very useful sections and segments such as the Encyclopedia of Elections, in which you can find information about all election regulations and procedures, as well as "Time Machine", a collection of stories about some of the previous election processes in this area.



Of course, that's not all. When the polling stations close and the first results begin to be collected, we will follow the first preliminary results and the expected map of the new distribution of parliamentary seats in our election special section.



A special surprise is that all this will be adapted, for the first time, for the readers who follow us via mobile applications. Whether you access our content through an Internet browser, via an Android or iOS application, you will have access to the complete content of the Election Special Section.



And that, of course, is not all that awaits you on election day. So, see you on Sunday.