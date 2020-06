Society 93 infected, one person died According to the latest information, there are 93 newly infected in Serbia, and one died Source: B92 Friday, June 19, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: GettyImages/ Sean Gallup

Thus, the total number of registered cases increased to 12.709, and the number of deaths to 259.



In the last 24 hours, 6.729 were tested, and a total of 332.342 since the start of the epidemic.



There are currently 628 active cases in Serbia, and 18 patients are on a respirator.



The mortality rate in Serbia is 2.04 percent.