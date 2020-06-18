Society One person died, 94 newly infected According to the latest information, one person died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Serbia, while 94 people became infected Source: B92 Thursday, June 18, 2020 | 15:48 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty Images/ Sean Gallup

The data are published on covid19.rs.



A total of 12.616 coronavirus infections and 258 deaths were registered.



The mortality rate is 2.04 percent.



A total of 325.613 were tested, of which 6,.032 in the last 24 hours.



According to the latest data, 94 more cases were confirmed compared to the previous day.



There are 589 active cases, and 17 people are on respirators.