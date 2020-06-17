Society In Serbia, 96 new cases of coronavirus, one person died According to the latest data, there are 96 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | 16:00 Tweet Share Getty Images/WPA Pool

One person died. The mortality rate is now 2.05%.



During the last 24 hours, 6.098 people were tested, and a total of 319.581 tests have been done so far.



There are currently 568 active cases in Serbia, and there are 17 patients on respirators.



Since the beginning of the epidemic, 12.522 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, while 257 people have died.