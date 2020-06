Society 59 newly infected people in Serbia confirmed, one person died According to the latest information, another 59 people were infected in Serbia, while one died Source: B92 Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | 16:58 Tweet Share Getty Images/Emanuele Cremaschi

In the previous 24 hours, 5.470 were tested, and a total of 313.483 since the beginning of the epidemic.



The infection was confirmed in 12.426 people, and there are currently 546 active cases.



There are 15 patients on respirators, and the mortality rate stands at 2.06 percent.