Society In Serbia, 57 newly infected, one person died In the last 24 hours, 57 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia Source: B92 Monday, June 15, 2020 | 16:19

One person died bringing total death toll in Serbia to 255.



5.085 people were tested, during the last 24 hundred, while a total of 308.013 people were tested in Serbia since the beginning of the epidemic.



There are 551 active cases, while 15 people are on respirators.