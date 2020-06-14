Society 0

59 newly infected, one person died

In Serbia, according to the latest data, there are 59 newly infected, and one person died.

Source: B92
Share
Getty Images/Amilcar Orfali
Getty Images/Amilcar Orfali

Since the last report, samples of 1.802 people have been tested.

Since the beginning of the epidemic in Serbia, a total of 12.210 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and a total of 302.928 people who met the criteria for defining the case have been tested.

There are currently 533 active cases of coronavirus, while 15 patients are on a respirator.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 254. The mortality rate is 2.07 percent.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Society

page 1 of 38 go to page