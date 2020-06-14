Society 59 newly infected, one person died In Serbia, according to the latest data, there are 59 newly infected, and one person died. Source: B92 Sunday, June 14, 2020 | 16:49 Tweet Share Getty Images/Amilcar Orfali

Since the last report, samples of 1.802 people have been tested.



Since the beginning of the epidemic in Serbia, a total of 12.210 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, and a total of 302.928 people who met the criteria for defining the case have been tested.



There are currently 533 active cases of coronavirus, while 15 patients are on a respirator.



The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic is 254. The mortality rate is 2.07 percent.