Society Vucic in Takovo: Serbia will be a tough nut to crack for any opponent VIDEO / PHOTO "Today is a great and festive day for us. These are the two most elite units, defending our homeland," the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said in Takovo. Source: B92 Sunday, June 14, 2020 | 12:28 Tweet Share FOTO: TANJUG / TARA RADOVANOVIC / an

The military flags handover ceremony on the occasion of establishing the 72nd Special Operations Brigade and the 63rd Parachute Brigade is being held at the "Second Serbian Uprising" Memorial Complex in Takovo.



"By handing over these flags, we are telling everyone that we will keep peace and stability, but that we will be strong and getting stronger every day. We will be a tough nut to crack for anyone who tries to break it," Vucic said.



"Serbia is both stronger and prouder today."



"You have always received the biggest blow, you have always been with the people. You are the bravest part of our nation. I am today so proud in my role as President of Serbia because I can hand over the flags of honor back to you. Those flags must never fall into the hands of the enemy," said the Commander-in-Chief of Serbian Army.



The flag of the 72nd Special Operations Brigade was handed over to the commander of the unit, Brigadier General Miroslav Talijan, who was the wartime Deputy Commander of the “Sokolovi” (Hawks) Counter-Terrorist Battalion. The flag of the 63rd Parachute Brigade was handed over to its commander, Colonel Nenad Zonic, a former member of the wartime Command of the 63rd Parachute Brigade.



President Vucic told the members of the army that they are the ones who guard Serbia.



"All my messages fit into one - you are the ones who guard the country. Be what you have always been - guard and defend Serbia," the President of Serbia said at the ceremony in Takovo.



The President of Serbia was presented with an officer's saber, and it was pointed out that it was a sign of gratitude and that it was a "symbol of the military unit, morale and libertarian tradition".



Vucic announced that an event on the occasion of the liberation of Belgrade would be held in October. "In October, we will do something we did not do in the previous 75 years. It would be a real spectacle, incuding weapons and military equipment demonstration," the President said, adding that the army expects reinforcements when it comes to helicopters.



"We are preparing the visit of the Russian President Putin. At that time, we will mark the anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade," Vucic announced.



The President said that the sheet of paper from Miroslav's Gospel would be returned to Serbia, to the National Museum, and that he would like more people to visit that museum.



He confirmed that he will have a bilateral meeting with the President of Russia on June 23, ahead of the Victory Parade, which will be held on June 24.



"The strengthening of the economy and our army should guide us in future. I think that we are on the right path, and that we can do a lot in the next period," the President of Serbia concluded.

TANJUG / MINISTARSTVO ODBRANE / JOVO MAMULA / an

