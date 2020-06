Society 76 newly infected, one person died In the last 24 hours, another 76 people infected with coronavirus were recorded in Serbia, and one person died Source: B92 Saturday, June 13, 2020 | 17:38 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Lauren De Cicca

In the last 24 hours, 3.328 people were tested.



The total number of infected climbed to 12.251.



There are 15 people on respirators, while the number of active cases is 533.



The number of coronavirus victims since the beginning of the epidemic in Serbia reached 253.