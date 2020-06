Society 73 people were infected, no new deaths According to the latest information, 73 cases of COVID-19 infections were registered in 24 hours, and no one died Source: B92 Friday, June 12, 2020 | 15:49 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ZESTIC/bs

The total number of registered cases is 12.175, and 252 deaths, it was published on the website covid19.rs.



The mortality rate is 2.07 percent.



So far, 297.789 people have been tested, of which 5.793 in the last 24 hours.



According to the portal, there are 512 active cases, while 14 patients are on respirators.