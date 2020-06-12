Society The Minister replaced the director of the Center for Social Work The Minister of Labor, Zoran Djordjevic, ordered the dismissal of the director of the Center for Social Work in Subotica Source: Tanjug Friday, June 12, 2020 | 12:42 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG / ZORAN MIRKOVIC / an

Just to recall, the newly adopted child was recently taken away from the Savic couple due to a procedural oversight.



"I ordered two things today. The Sector for Social Protection and Family Care will ask the Provincial Secretary to urgently make a decision on replacing the director of the Center for Social Work in Subotica and to initiate the responsibility of everyone in the chain of the events that led to this outcome", Djordjevic told Tanjug after a meeting with the adopters, the Savic family.



Moreover, Djordjevic ordered that all documentation related to the case from the Center for Social Work and the Provincial Secretariat be submitted to the Ministry so that, he says, experts and commissions could get acquainted with the entire documentation and assess whether and what specific irregularities were made.