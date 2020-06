Society 71 newly infected confirmed, one person died As of 3 pm, 71 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Serbia, while one person died Source: B92 Thursday, June 11, 2020 | 15:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Christian Bruna

This increased the total number of infected to 12.102 and the number of dead to 252.



There are currently 488 active cases in Serbia.



In the last 24 hours, 4.932 people were tested, and a total of 291.996.



There are 14 patients on the respirator, and the mortality rate is 2.08 percent.