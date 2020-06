Society One person died, 66 newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia According to the latest information, one person died in Serbia as a result of the coronavirus, while the virus was confirmed in 66 people Source: B92 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 | 15:12 Tweet Share Getty Images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

In the last 24 hours, 5.015 people were tested, and coronavirus was detected in 66 of them. 432 cases are active, and 14 patients are on respirators.



Since the beginning of the epidemic in Serbia, 251 people have lost the fight with COVID-19.