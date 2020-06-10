Society Kisic Tepavcevic: That never happens with infectious diseases Epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic says that the coronavirus will spread in Serbia as much as we allow it. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 10, 2020 | 10:36 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ANDRIJA VUKELIC

She emphasized that the epidemiological situation is much more favorable now, with the trend of a drop in the number of the infected.



"It was expected in public that the number of infected people would decrease linearly. That never happens with infectious diseases," said Kisic, who is also the deputy director of the Institute of Public Health of Serbia "Dr Milan Jovanovic Batut".



She explained that there are no hotspots in Serbia now, because the virus does not spread in the population, but spreads in certain groups - usually at celebrations. Mostly, as she said, younger people get sick, most of them have no symptoms or have a milder clinical picture, pneumonia occurs sporadically.



"Older people are responsible, conscientious, which can be seen on the streets, transportation," she emphasized and added that we are in the period of the year when it is not the season of respiratory infections, but that the presence of the flu virus is still recorded.



In the last reporting week, there were more than 350 cases of flu-like illnesses, and a week before that, more than 600.



She said that from the epidemiological point of view, it is most ideal that everyone is still at home, but that this measure made sense when the virus was most active and when it was necessary to prepare the health system for the first wave.



"Now that the activity of the virus has dropped and the probability of its transmission has decreased, it makes sense to relax the measures as is being done in all countries of the world," she stated.



She adds that surveillance implies intensive monitoring and search for all potential reservoirs in order to implement appropriate anti-epidemic measures, and that the most important indicator is no longer the number of infected, but the total number of detected cases of severe forms of the disease.