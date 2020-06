Society 69 new cases, no deaths Today, 69 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 9, 2020 | 16:53 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Alexander Koerner

So far, a total of 11.965 cases have been registered.



There have been no deaths in the last 24 hours.



Compared to the previous results, 5.239 people were tested.



There are 447 active cases in Serbia, while 15 patients are on a respirator.