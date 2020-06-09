Society Epidemiologist Kon: Two more weeks Epidemiologist Predrag Kon stated today that we will wait at least for another two weeks for the number of newly infected with coronavirus in Serbia to be zero. Source: Beta Tuesday, June 9, 2020 | 10:31 Tweet Share Printskrin: TV B92

Commenting on the slight leap in the number of new patients in the previous days, Kon said that hotspots had appeared in Novi Pazar and Tutin.



"The appearance of new cases on respirators does not confirm the assumption that the virus has weakened. If it attacked someone who is chronically ill, it would be very dangerous," Kon said.



He assessed that the easing of restrictive measures in Serbia was not premature, but timely.



"With lifting of the state of emergency, the epidemic is over. It is very likely that the epidemic will hardly subside soon, i.e. we will have 28 days without new cases. We will wait for that zero day for at least another two weeks, if not more", the epidemiologist said.