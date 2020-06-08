Society Kon: New hotspots in the student dormitory in Karaburma, Tutin and Novi Pazar Epidemiologist Predrag Kon said that it was not ruled out that the second wave of the virus would return more intensely, pointing to the new hotspots in Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, June 8, 2020 | 16:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/TARA RADOVANOVIC

Kon told Prva TV that people were disciplined while there were restrictive measures, and now it's all about the question of our attitude and personal responsibility.



"You have a situation where in one kindergarten it started with a person who works on maintaining hygiene and she traveled with three associates and so the infection occurred. Fortunately, there was no contact with children and direct contact longer than 15 minutes with teachers, but three educators were put in isolation", he said.



As he mentioned, there is also a problem due to the return of 17.000 students to Belgrade due to the exams, and he confirmed that the virus appeared in the student dormitory in Karaburma.



"You have a hotspot in Novi Pazar after Bajram, as well as in Tutin. Hotspots appear and we keep it all under surveillance, but it is not easy to carry out that surveillance. We now have 250 contacts who are under surveillance. They are free people, but day by day, we hear from them and monitor their condition", Kon explained.



According to him, the fact that the measures have been lifted does not mean that there is no control.



"We are doing our best, making huge efforts to find contacts, and you have a situation where someone does not use protective equipment at all. They are binding for the chronically ill and the elderly. If this continues, I may insist on that", he said.



Kon added that we cannot play with that and allow the virus to return in a more intense wave.



"If you are an elderly person and you have to go to the store, wear a mask and stay one meter away from others," Kon concluded.



According to him, the increase in the number of patients on respirators shows that the virus has not weakened.



"Its transmission potential has weakened, but it is related to the season. That is what we are still counting on, we cannot expect such an increase as it was in the 5th and 6th week," he said.



Kon said that the situation with students, homes for the elderly, during the holidays, showed that the virus is alive and transmissible.



"There is no alternative, we have to open up and live, if we don't do that, we won't have the means to preserve the health system. We have exhausted the possibilities related to the state of emergency," Kon said.