Society 73 newly infected people were confirmed, one person died In the last 24 hours, another 73 cases of coronavirus were confirmed on the territory of Serbia, while one person died Source: B92 Monday, June 8, 2020 | 15:55

This increased the total number of cases to 11.896, and the death toll is now 250.



In the last 24 hours, 4.308 people were tested, out of a total of 276.810.



There are currently 457 active cases, while 15 people are on respirators.



The death rate is 2.10 percent.