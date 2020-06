Society Today 82 cases of coronavirus, one person died Today, 82 cases of coronavirus have been recorded out of 3.317 tested. Source: B92 Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 23:54 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ John Moora

One person died today, while 249 people have died since the beginning of the corona virus epidemic in Serbia.



There are currently 15 people on respirators.



11.348 patients recovered, while death rate stands at 2.11 percent.



The total number of infected is 11.803 out of 272.502 people tested since the outbreak of the epidemic.