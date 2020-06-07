Society Vucic: We will never allow anyone to humiliate a Serbian police officer VIDEO / PHOTO We mark the Day of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Day of the Police today. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is also attending the event. Source: B92 Sunday, June 7, 2020 | 13:30 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

400 new members of the police were introduced.



Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that our country had faced a new challenge in the previous months, the coronavirus.



"The crisis has caught boys and girls in training, who have decided to continue learning and working and get their chance to contribute to a safe Serbia."



He thanked Vucic for listening to the needs of the police.



Vucic thanked the members of the Ministry of the Interior for their hard work and for showing responsibility for their hard work during the crisis.

"You have shown that you deserve a police badge," he said.



"Of all the positive messages, there is an increase in respect for the citizens of Serbia. The citizens of Serbia have many reasons to be grateful to their police. There were plenty of challenges, and you have coped well."



Vucic said that three helicopters are on the way, salaries are more than 40 percent higher, along with the new housing projects for employees, and if you compare salaries with those from a few years ago, salaries are significantly higher.



"The strength of the police has expanded by almost 5.000 people, by almost 700 new vehicles, four helicopters, and we are still expecting three. With new uniforms and equipment, salaries are higher by almost 40 percent, new housing projects for veterans are underway. If you look H145 Airbus helicopters will see how much money we have invested, and we will continue to invest in people and equipment. These young people must have a housing issue resolved in order to be able to dedicate themselves to their work", Vucic pointed out.



He said that the police should not be used for conflicts of different political opinions.

"We will never allow anyone to humiliate a Serbian police officer," Vucic pointed out.



"There will always be attacks on the police, there will always be criminals and those who support them. You are not here for everyone to be satisfied, you are here for the Constitution and the law to be respected. Despite all criticism, people always call the police," Vucic pointed out.



He announced the continuation of investments in equipment, but also in people.



"Dear citizens, thank you too, because there is always a campaign against the fact that you are always there with the police, you have confidence in them, and we are all just at your service."



A minute of silence was held for the victims of the coronavirus, including eight members of the Ministry of the Interior.



The Day of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Police Day traditionally began with the solemn cutting of the feast cake in the name of celebrating the feast - the Holy Trinity.



The central event was held on the plateau in front of the "Serbia" Palace, starting at 11 am.



The Day of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Day of the Police are marked in memory of 1862, when the Serbian Gendarmerie played a crucial role in the Christian holiday of Pentecost, near the Belgrade Cukur Fountain, as well as during the Turkish bombing of Belgrade the next day.