Society There are no more restrictions for outdoor gatherings, changes for indoor gatherings The Crisis Staff made a decision today that there is no longer a limit on the number of people when it comes to gathering in the open Source: Tanjug Friday, June 5, 2020 | 21:40 Tweet Share TANJUG/ ANDRIJA VUKELIC

This was stated by a member of the Crisis Staff, epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic.



She emphasized that a preventive measure of physical distance must be applied in the open space - a distance of at least one meter.



"As for the closed space, the maximum number will be 500 people, instead of 100 as was allowed," Kisic said.



At the session of the Crisis Staff last week, certain mitigating measures during the epidemic were already adopted.