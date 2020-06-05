Society One patient dies, 96 newly infected in Serbia According to the latest information, 96 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Serbia as of 3 pm, one person died Source: B92 Friday, June 5, 2020 | 15:32 Tweet Share Getty Images/ Emanuele Cremaschi

Thus, the total number of infected people has increased to 11.667 since the beginning of the epidemic, including 247 deaths.



In the last 24 hours, 4.795 people were tested, out of a total of 266.061.



Currently, 390 patients are hospitalized, and 12 of them are on a respirator. 6.391 people recovered.



The mortality rate in Serbia stands at 2.12 percent.