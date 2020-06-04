Society 48 newly infected, one person died Until 3 pm, 48 newly infected people were confirmed in Serbia, while one person died. Source: B92 Thursday, June 4, 2020 | 15:51 Tweet Share

Thus, the total number of infected people increased to 11.571, and the number of dead stands at 246.



Today's results represent a decrease in the number of newly infected compared to yesterday, when there were 69 newly infected. In the last 24 hours, 4.024 people were tested, out of a total of 261.266.



Currently, 470 people are hospitalized, and there are 15 patients on the respirator.



6.910 patients recovered, and the mortality rate is 2.13 percent.