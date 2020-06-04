Society 0

48 newly infected, one person died

Until 3 pm, 48 newly infected people were confirmed in Serbia, while one person died.

Thus, the total number of infected people increased to 11.571, and the number of dead stands at 246.

Today's results represent a decrease in the number of newly infected compared to yesterday, when there were 69 newly infected. In the last 24 hours, 4.024 people were tested, out of a total of 261.266.

Currently, 470 people are hospitalized, and there are 15 patients on the respirator.

6.910 patients recovered, and the mortality rate is 2.13 percent.

