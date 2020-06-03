Society 0

No new deaths, 69 newly infected in Serbia

In the last 24 hours, the coronavirus was confirmed in 69 people, out of 5.110 tested

No one died.

The mortality rate from coronavirus in Serbia is 2.13 percent, and the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 245.

The number tested was 257.242, of which 11.523 were positive for coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 12 people out of 466 hospitalized on the respirator.

6.852 patients have recovered so far.

