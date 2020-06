Society One patient died, 18 newly infected In the last 24 hours, one patient died, while there are 18 newly registered with coronavirus infection Source: B92 Monday, June 1, 2020 | 15:59 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ WPA Pool / Pool

There are 468 people in hospital, while there are now 9 patients on respirators.



A total of 244 infected people have died since the beginning of the epidemic.



The mortality ratio is 2.13 percent, while 6.726 people recovered.