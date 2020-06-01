Society "Either that pedophile politician exists and we'll arrest him, or there isn't any" Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that the police would provide security for a child who is possibly a victim of a pedophile politician Source: B92 Monday, June 1, 2020 | 11:31 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva, screenshot, arhiva

He told Prva TV that since 2013, all proceedings in the investigation of criminal acts have been conducted by the Prosecutor's Office.



"Since October 2013, the investigation and the criminal procedure are solely in the hands of the prosecution. The prosecutor must initiate the procedure," he said.



Stefanovic said that the police can even provide security for the child and parents who were attacked in a foreign country.



"We have the possibility for every person to be fully protected, and that child potentially, and that is why I asked Igor Juric to provide information to us," he said.



"Either that pedophile politician is there and we are going to arrest him, or he is not there and the public should know that there is no pedophile politician, because such information disturb the public", he said.