Society INFOGRAPHIC Another day with a small percentage of infected, 10 people on respirators The number of people infected with coronavirus in Serbia, according to the data for May 31, reached 11.412. 243 died, while 6.698 people got recovered Source: B92 Sunday, May 31, 2020 | 22:45

According to the data from the official website of the Ministry of Health for monitoring the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, covid19.rs, so far, 243 people have died as a result of infection with this virus in Serbia.



According to the data, a total of 244.445 people have been tested to date.



A hopeful statistic is that the number of people on respirators has stagnated in recent days, with a tendency to fall.