Society Without new coronavirus victims, 27 newly infected In the last 24 hours, another 27 people infected with coronavirus were discovered in Serbia, and there were no deaths from COVID-19 Source: B92 Saturday, May 30, 2020 | 18:30 Foto: Getty/Lauren De Cicca

Since the last report, 3.548 people have been tested.



555 people were hospitalized, and 10 people were on respirators.



The total number of infected is now 11.381, bringing the total number of victims to 242.



The coronavirus mortality rate is 2.13 percent.



6.606 patients recovered.