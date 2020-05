Society One person died, 54 newly infected In the last 24 hours, it was confirmed in Serbia that there were 54 newly infected with the coronavirus, and one person died. Source: B92 Friday, May 29, 2020 | 15:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ WPA Pool

Since the last report, 5.215 people have been tested.



There are eight people on the respirator, out of 558 hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 239.234 people have been tested in Serbia, of which 11.354 were positive for coronavirus.