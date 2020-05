Society New 25 cases of coronavirus, one person died One person died in the last 24 hours, and 25 new cases of coronavirus in Serbia were confirmed. Source: B92 Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 16:49 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/Francois Nel

The total number of registered cases now stands at 11.300, from a total of 234.019 people who were tested.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 241 people have died.



The total number of 558 people are being treated in hospital, out of whom 9 are on respirators, while 6.438 patients have recovered from COVID-19.