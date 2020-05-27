Society One dead, 48 newly infected In the last 24 hours, one patient died, while 48 people are registered as newly infected with coronavirus of the 5.714 tested Source: B92 Wednesday, May 27, 2020 | 15:25 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Pedro Vilela

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, the death toll in Serbia reached 240, with the mortality rate of 2.13 percent.



Presently, 622 patients are hospitalised, ten of whom are on respirators.



A total number of tested reached 229.485, out of that number, 11.275 were confirmed positive.



The number of people that have recovered so far is 6.277.