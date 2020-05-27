One dead, 48 newly infected
In the last 24 hours, one patient died, while 48 people are registered as newly infected with coronavirus of the 5.714 testedSource: B92
Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, the death toll in Serbia reached 240, with the mortality rate of 2.13 percent.
Presently, 622 patients are hospitalised, ten of whom are on respirators.
A total number of tested reached 229.485, out of that number, 11.275 were confirmed positive.
The number of people that have recovered so far is 6.277.