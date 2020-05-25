Society One patient died, 34 newly infected with coronavirus According to the latest data, another 34 people have been infected with coronavirus in Serbia. One person has died in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Monday, May 25, 2020 | 19:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ WPA/ pool

The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic is now 11.193.



Of the previous results, 2.488 people were tested, while the total number tested was 220.344.



657 people were hospitalized, and 12 are on a respirator.



5.920 people were cured in Serbia.



As a result of the coronavirus, 239 people died, and the current mortality rate is 2.13%.