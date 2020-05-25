Society Juric: The "Amber Alert" system to be introduced as soon as possible The founder of "Tijana Juric" Foundation said today, on the occasion of the International Day of Missing Children, the "Amber Alert" system should come to life. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 25, 2020 | 14:33 Tweet Share Printskrin/TV Prva

He also stated that the Register of Missing Persons is important, because it can help find the missing more easily.



Juric told Prva Televizija that it is important that missing persons are not invisible and pointed out that it might be easier to find them if their names, photos and the like were known.



He says that such systems exist in most European countries.



"Don't let another Tijana, Monica or Petar happen, while we remain inactive. Let's prevent such things in the future," Juric said.



He said that, according to the data of the Ministry of the Interior, between 1.300 and 1.500 children leave home every year, and that it is important for the society to pay more attention to this problem and find a way to act preventively.



The toll-free number to report a missing person is 0800 / 200-880.