Society One person died, 68 newly infected According to the latest information from covid19.rs, one person died of coronavirus in Serbia in the past 24 hours, 68 cases of infection have been confirmed Source: B92 Saturday, May 23, 2020 | 15:25

The total number of registered cases so far is 11.092.



A total of 238 people died of coronavirus in our country.



The mortality rate is 2.15 percent.



A total of 214.212 people were tested, of which 4.415 in the last 24 hours.



A total of 665 people were hospitalized, and 12 are on respirators.



5.696 people were cured.