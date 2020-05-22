Society No new coronavirus victims in Serbia, 105 newly infected In the last 24 hours, no deaths have been registered in Serbia as a result of coronavirus infection. Source: B92 Friday, May 22, 2020 | 13:29 Tweet Share

This is the first day without new victims in our country in almost two months, since March 24.



During the course of 24 hours, 5.998 people were tested, and 105 were positive. A total of 209.797 were tested, it is published on covid19.rs website.



Of the 744 hospitalized, 12 are on respirators.



So far, 237 people have died, which brought the death rate to 2.15 percent.



The total number of registered cases in Serbia is 11.024.