Society The number of people who can gather in public places changed by issuing new amendment In Serbia, the number of people who can gather in a public place, in an open or closed space, has increased from 50 to 100 Source: Tanjug Friday, May 22, 2020 | 11:15

This is stated in the new amendment to the Order on the Prohibition of Public Gatherings, which was passed by the Minister of Health, Zlatibor Loncar.



The amendment to the Order was passed and published yesterday, and it came into force with the publication in the Official Gazette.



Preventive measures must still be taken during public gatherings to combat the infectious disease COVID-19, such as wearing protective masks and gloves.