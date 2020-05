Society Hundred new infected, one more death In the last 24 hours, one person died in Serbia from COVID-19, while there were 100 new cases of infection out of 6.198 tested, Health Ministry reports Source: B92 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 22:40 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Christopher Furlong

The death toll in the country raises to 235, while the mortality rate stands at 2.17 percent.



A total number of currently hospitalised is 766, while 5.067 patients have recovered.



Since the epidemic outbreak, out of 196.881 tested, 10.833 people have contracted COVID-19.