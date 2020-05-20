Society We haven't discussed penalties, Kawasaki syndrome is triggered by the infections Deputy Director of Batut Institute, Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, said asymptomatic patients were now being detected in order to discover the reservoirs of COVID-19. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 18:31 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/ TV B92

"Today's workload is 100 cases, the largest part refers to Vranje in one work organization. 39 of them are direct, family contacts with people who became infected in the company," she told B92 television.



According to her, the case of Vranje showed how the coronavirus spreads quickly if protective equipment is not used and the rules are not followed.



As she said, we have had two hotspots discovered in the last few days, and if that had not happened, the epidemiological situation would have been completely calm.



"It would be a completely different situation if it was scattered throughout Serbia, but we have two collectives," she explained.

We haven’t even discussed introducing penalties for not wearing masks

When it comes to protective face masks, she said that they should be worn by those who are indoors, as well as medical staff.



"It makes sense to wear masks indoors, where a lot of people stay. It is recommended to wear it while going to banks, post offices, shops, public transportation as well as when it comes to work organization," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



She added that a distance of two meters is enough for prevention.



"I must mention that we did not talk about penal policy, it is not generally popular nor has long-term effects. But we start from the fact that our health is most important to us and it must be more important than some punishment," she concluded.



Speaking about collective immunity, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that a big step forward is that it is not zero percent, but we are far from the degree of collective immunity that will protect us from the spread of the disease.



"The first data from countries examining collective immunity were disappointing compared to the expectations they had," she said.



According to her, everyone hopes that they have contracted the coronavirus and that they have immunity, but the example of Slovenia showed that only 3% of people acquired immunity.

The virus has been shown to be more resistant than we thought

"It seems that this virus is more resistant in the external environment than we thought," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said, and warned that warm weather still reduces the probability of transmitting droplet infections.



She noted that it is necessary through special external conditions for the coronavirus to disappear.



"The good thing is that we don't have an increase in the patients on the respirators, there are fewer and fewer people who require artificial ventilation," she said.



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that it is ungrateful to say, but the number of victims would have been many times higher if the measures had not been introduced.



"I always say that at the moment when the decision, any decision, was made, it was the highest possible assessment, if we knew better, we would have chosen better," she explained.



According to her, we can be proud of everything we have done, but that there is great regret for the lost lives.



In addition to the spread of the infection in certain work organizations, we have a stable situation at the level of the entire country, she repeated.



"I would absolutely not recommend for someone to be consciously exposed to the virus. Most of us would probably not have symptoms, but it can end in death in a young and healthy person. We cannot accept the concept of conscious infection," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic.

Kawasaki syndrome in genetically predisposed children, infections are the trigger

Speaking about Kawasaki's syndrome, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that this syndrome did not appear with the coronavirus, but it has been known for decades.



"Basically, there is one autoimmune response, most children go through this part without any consequences, but the consequences can remain on the blood vessels of the heart," she explained.



Speaking of the trigger for this syndrome that attacks the heart, it is generally said that infections present a trigger, but in some children who are genetically predisposed.



"It is important to note that there has been no increase in the incidence of Kawasaki syndrome in the world, it is related to infections, in genetically predisposed children, the coronavirus can be a trigger, as well as other viruses," she said.

Special procedures will be determined on election day

"We have to learn to live with this virus, without panic and frustration, we are waiting for the vaccine to be found, but even without that, we know how to behave," she said.



As she said, each segment in the voting procedure will be determined.



"Not only on that day and for certain situations, we must and should learn to live with that virus anyway," she concluded.



When asked what would happen if someone became infected with coronavirus in a foreign country, she mentioned that the problem is how it will be managed when it comes to the insurance policy during the trip.



"Insurance companies will certainly be very careful when it comes to this disease," Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said.



She said that now we need to value some things more, first of all health.



"Flying a plane is not something we need. There is always the possibility, regardless of protection measures, that we lose our attention and get infected," Dr KisicTepavcevic concluded.

It is certain that the coronavirus will return in the fall

Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that the virus is constantly changing, but most mutations are minor changes that do not significantly affect us.



"The possibility of this virus creating antigenic mutations has not been shown. If it occurs in the fall, it will be the same virus as now, it will not be as strong as the first one," she said.



According to her, it is certain that the coronavirus will return in the fall. ﻿



Dr Kisic Tepavcevic said that antibodies can be tested in Serbia, so people will be able to check whether they have contracted the coronavirus.



"The PCR test cannot be higher than 6.000 dinars, while the serological test is lower," she said, adding that such testing will be possible in health centers.



The antibody test is similar to pregnancy tests and it clearly shows if we have had coronavirus.



