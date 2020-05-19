Society Today 34 new cases of coronavirus, three died According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the presence of coronavirus was confirmed in 34 people today, out of 5.298 tested. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 14:50 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ LaurenDeCicca

In the last 24 hours, three people died, a total of 234.



808 people were hospitalized, 15 were on respirators, while 4.904 recovered.



Epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic said after the session of the Crisis Staff that the tightening of measures was not considered and that the epidemiological course was going in the desired direction.



As Tanjug reports, she said that the recommendation of the Crisis Staff is that no PCR test will be needed from Friday to enter Serbia, both for the citizens of Serbia and for the citizens of other countries.