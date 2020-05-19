Society In the Home for the Elderly "Radost" in Negotin, 6 people died, 49 were infected The Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Negotin ordered the detention of the director of the Home for the Elderly "Radost" in Negotin, Branka P. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 09:55 Tweet Share

She was arrested because she did not take the prescribed measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which is why 49 people fell ill in that home, and six users died.



The suspect was not arrested earlier, because she was being treated for the coronavirus until yesterday, the media report.



Since the infected tenants of the Home were discovered, only the authorized person Biljana Didic announced herself in front of this institution, saying that until that moment she did not know that any of the users were infected.



Prior to any recommendation from the Ministry of Labor, Employment, Social Affairs and Veterans Affairs, Home "Radost" introduced a five-day work week, except for the kitchen, which stated that it could not work under current circumstances. The employees stated that they could not work in two-week shifts”, she added.



Authorities imposed this as an obligation in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, and in the case of the "Radost" home, according to the owner, "the workers refused to work in two-week shifts," Blic reported.