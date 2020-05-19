Society Dr Stevanovic: There are still difficult cases Today's meeting is a regular session of the medical Crisis Staff, Dr Goran Stevanovic, Director of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases Source: B92 Tuesday, May 19, 2020 | 10:55 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva, screenshot

The assessment of the epidemiological situation will be done by epidemiologists, but the increase in the number of infected is not worrying.



"At this moment, we are not talking about the opening of new COVID centers, but about the gradual closure. Every percentage of patients below 5 percent of those tested does not require the activation of new capacities," Dr Stevanovic said.



However, we still can't completely relax and there must still be COVID-19 centers on our disposal.



Today, due to the accelerated detection and because patients turn in on time in Serbia, there are few more severe clinical forms due to coronavirus, but there are still some.



"At the Infectious Disease Clinic, we still see difficult cases," he says.



When asked when Serbia will declare the end of the epidemic, he said that the epidemiological criterion is when there are no cases of coronavirus after a double incubation period.



"When it will be - we have to wait for it," he says.



He adds that we must be ready for the appearance of a new number of patients in the fall, but whether it will happen or not depends on many factors.



He said that the profession will react according to the needs and the number of patients.