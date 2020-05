Society 89 newly infected people with coronavirus, one person died According to the latest data, new 89 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia for the last 24 hours. So far, total of 10.699 cases reported in Serbia Source: B92 Monday, May 18, 2020 | 15:50 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Emanuele Cremaschi Stringer

4.113 people were tested.



One person died and the number of deaths in Serbia is now 231. The mortality rate is currently 2.17%.



There are 16 people on respirators. So far, the number of cured is 4.799.