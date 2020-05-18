Society Unstable epidemiological situation in the new hotspot of coronavirus in Serbia Epidemiological situation in Vranje unstable due to the number of patients with coronavirus suddenly increasing, mainly among the workers from furniture factory Source: Tanjug Monday, May 18, 2020 | 10:08 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/ Oliver Hoslet

The factory was locked down a few days ago.



In Vranje, due to the increase in the number of new patients, COVID Hospital was reopened, which was closed at the end of April, and 52 new patients were registered during the weekend.



New tests were done yesterday, and epidemiologist Sladjan Stankovic said that samples of 130 workers of the furniture factory were taken, according to RTS.



"Previously, about a hundred of them called only for testing. Out of 280 samples sent, ten new patients are in the furniture factory, which is the hotbed of the epidemic. So the total number is 53," Stankovic said.



He points out that there is an impression that the focus of the epidemic process is being localized in the factory and that the number of patients is smaller than in the previous days.



"The most important thing is that patients appear in other facilities, such as trade facilities, and several other companies in Vranje. We have individual cases. There was also contact in the settlement of Vranjska Banja," Stankovic said.



He notes that the epidemiological team is constantly on the ground and that new patients are being sought.



All members of the family of workers from the furniture factory were tested and placed in home isolation.



Stankovic said that for now, only two people have a severe clinical picture with pneumonia, and the others have a mild clinical picture or asymptomatic forms of the disease.