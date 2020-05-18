Society WHO Assembly is scheduled for today, the main topic will be the COVID-19 pandemic The 73rd General Assembly of the World Health Organization will be held in Geneva today, and the main topic will be the COVID-19 pandemic Source: B92 Monday, May 18, 2020 | 09:59 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos/iJacky

Due to the corona virus pandemic, the Assembly will be held in video format and with a shortened agenda.



A resolution is expected to be adopted at the session, which would emphasize the need for an impartial, independent and comprehensive assessment of the international response to the WHO-coordinated coronavirus pandemic.



The new WHO report states, among other things, that from 2000 to 2016, the life span of quality, healthy life was globally extended by 8 percent, from 59 to 63 years, but it is noted that the new coronavirus pandemic will slow down this good trend.



The report states that the expected lifetime duration of high-quality, healthy life in Serbia is 67 years.