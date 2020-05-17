Society Today 114 new cases of coronavirus, 2 people died The latest data from the Ministry of Health show that 114 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia in the last 24 hours Source: B92 Sunday, May 17, 2020 | 15:30 Tweet Share Getty Images/WPA Pool

Two people died, which brings total death toll to 230 victims of the coronavirus. The mortality rate is 2.17%.



In the last 24 hours, 6.526 people were tested, which increased the total number of tested in Serbia to 181.272.



The total number of hospitalized at this time is 764, and 4.713 people have recovered.