Society Dr Kisic Tepavcevic: "We overcame the first blow, the virus will not disappear" VIDEO The virus will not disappear, but we have overcome the first blow and we must learn to live with it, said Darija Kisic Tepavcevic. Source: B92 Sunday, May 17, 2020 | 13:25

"At the moment when the expert recommendation on easing the measures was given, they were based on indicators that speak about the current epidemiological situation," she says.



She adds that wearing a mask indoors does not play a significant role, but that it does indoors.



"In the post offices, banks, shops, wearing a mask is responsible for one's own health. Legal provisions are not popular and have not proven to be effective," she says.



When asked if he expects a sudden jump of the infected, Dr Kisic Tepavcevic answered:



"The decline is never linear, but no increase is expected. We overcame that first blow. It can never be like in the beginning."



She added that the virus will not disappear, and that we must learn to live with it.