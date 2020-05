Society Three people died, 58 newly infected According to the latest information, 58 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia, and three people have died in the last 24 hours. Source: B92 Saturday, May 16, 2020 | 15:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Francois Nel

The number of coronavirus victims in Serbia thus reached 228.



In the last 24 hours, a total of 6.076 people were tested.



There are 17 patients on respirators, while 4.479 of them have been cured so far.



In the Republic of Serbia, a total of 174.746 persons who met the criteria for defining a case were tested.