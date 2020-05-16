Society "It's dangerous to act like the virus is gone" Immunologist Dr Srdja Jankovic said this morning that the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia is subsiding, but warned that it is not over yet Source: Tanjug Saturday, May 16, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Getty Christopher Furlong

He said it was dangerous to start acting like the coronavirus was gone.



Jankovic told RTS that the virus is still circulating, and as long as that is the case, there is a potential for the epidemic to accelerate again.



According to him, responsibility, solidarity and awareness of prevention are more important than restrictive policy.



"I hope that the introduction of penalties will not be necessary," Jankovic said and pointed out that the coronavirus epidemic is not over yet, although, as he stated, the "main blow" has passed.



"We still have to fight the epidemic," Jankovic pointed out.



He emphasized that no one would like to face with unpleasant surprises and reiterated that it is dangerous to start behaving as if the coronavirus is not present anymore.